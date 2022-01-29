First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,985 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

