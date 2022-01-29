First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,568 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 257.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

NYSE RE opened at $280.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.69. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $209.63 and a 52 week high of $294.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.72.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

