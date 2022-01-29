First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 33.05%.

Shares of FLIC stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 50,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,911. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $501.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 1,010.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 104.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

