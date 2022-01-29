First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%.
Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $729.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.92. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 32.12%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
First Mid Bancshares Company Profile
First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.
Recommended Story: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.