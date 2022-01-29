First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $729.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.92. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 32.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

