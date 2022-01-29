First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $10.21

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $9.99. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 91,676 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 0.90.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,942,000 after buying an additional 764,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after buying an additional 130,167 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 35.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 303,329 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 6.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,701 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 44,381 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 15.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 588,568 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 78,230 shares during the period. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

