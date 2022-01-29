First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

FIBK opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.95%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 3,880 shares of company stock worth $155,358 in the last 90 days. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 59,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

