First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIBK stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,049. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,880 shares of company stock worth $155,358. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 59,107 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

