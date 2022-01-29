First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,822,000 after purchasing an additional 113,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,194,000 after purchasing an additional 750,929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,723,000 after purchasing an additional 669,290 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,553,000 after purchasing an additional 74,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,430,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,229,000 after purchasing an additional 371,741 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FHB shares. Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

