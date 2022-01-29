First Foundation (FFWM) to Release Earnings on Monday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect First Foundation to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Foundation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FFWM opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.38. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

FFWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 34.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Foundation by 118.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Foundation by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Foundation by 59.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

