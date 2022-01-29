First Foundation (FFWM) to Release Earnings on Monday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect First Foundation to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Foundation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of FFWM opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.38. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 34.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Foundation by 118.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Foundation by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Foundation by 59.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Foundation
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
