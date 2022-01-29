First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FFBC stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $24.86. 385,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,126. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,889 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

