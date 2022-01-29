First Commonwealth Financial Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

NYSE:FCF opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after buying an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,367,000 after buying an additional 126,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after buying an additional 225,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,646,000 after buying an additional 128,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,410,000 after buying an additional 134,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

