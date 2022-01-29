First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $750.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $838.76 and a 200-day moving average of $836.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $591.52 and a 52 week high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.39%.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

