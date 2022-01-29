Fire Lotto Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 84% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 80.1% against the dollar. One Fire Lotto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $109,690.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.60 or 0.00260225 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006845 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000909 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.40 or 0.01122774 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

FLOT is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

