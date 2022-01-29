Financial Analysis: HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) vs. Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HMN Financial and Territorial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $46.91 million 2.39 $10.30 million $3.22 7.57 Territorial Bancorp $76.56 million 3.00 $18.60 million $2.05 12.00

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial. HMN Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Territorial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of HMN Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HMN Financial and Territorial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 30.47% 13.79% 1.51% Territorial Bancorp 27.25% 7.48% 0.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HMN Financial and Territorial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Territorial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats HMN Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc. is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rochester, MN.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage; Construction, Commercial and Other Mortgage Loans; Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit; and Consumer and Other. The company was founded on November 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

