Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. Strong financial performance in the fourth quarter enabled the company to achieve positive operating leverage. The announced acquisition of Dividend Finance enhances its expanded digital service capabilities. Such bolt-on buyouts will increase fee income, driving top-line growth, going forward. Also, branch expansions and recovery in the U.S economy are likely to drive loan growth and improvement in asset quality. However, mounting expenses due to investments in branch digitization initiatives are likely to hinder bottom-line growth. Also, margin pressure amid near-zero interest rates remains a significant concern. High exposure to commercial loans acts as a headwind.”

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

