Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS FRRPF remained flat at $$8.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 6,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,475. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

