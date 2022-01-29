Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 1.9% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

