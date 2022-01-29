Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $273,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,795 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,475 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,376,000 after acquiring an additional 808,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,447,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,661,000 after acquiring an additional 712,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FNF opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.