Fernbridge Capital Management LP Has $80.79 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 632,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,494 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up about 9.8% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $80,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,366,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1,406.3% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 751,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after purchasing an additional 180,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in T-Mobile US by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

Shares of TMUS opened at $108.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

