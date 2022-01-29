Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on February 15th

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $41,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Federated Hermes stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Federated Hermes worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

