Fear NFTs (FEAR) Market Cap Tops $8.31 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.37 or 0.06808966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,093.34 or 0.99899424 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

