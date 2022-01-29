FDM Group (LON:FDM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($16.06) target price on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FDM opened at GBX 1,052 ($14.19) on Wednesday. FDM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 882 ($11.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,380 ($18.62). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,178.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,203.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 38.12.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

