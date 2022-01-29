FansTime Market Capitalization Hits $257,537.21 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $257,537.21 and approximately $37,281.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043024 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00108314 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

