F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. F.N.B. reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,038,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.