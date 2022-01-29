Experian (LON:EXPN) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Experian (LON:EXPN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,850 ($38.45) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,500 ($33.73). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($55.32) to GBX 4,000 ($53.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,216.67 ($43.40).

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 3,015 ($40.68) on Thursday. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,265 ($30.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,689 ($49.77). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,386.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,264.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. The stock has a market cap of £27.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.16.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.