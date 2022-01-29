Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Major Shareholder Purchases $314,903.30 in Stock

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 170,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $314,903.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of EVOL stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 2.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOL. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evolving Systems by 70.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Evolving Systems during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evolving Systems by 29.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolving Systems by 102.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

