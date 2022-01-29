Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAHPF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Evolution Mining from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. raised shares of Evolution Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolution Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAHPF opened at $2.42 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

