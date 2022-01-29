Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,011.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of EVFM opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 54,069 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 2,845,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 135,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 200,594 shares of company stock valued at $76,070. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

