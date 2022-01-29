EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.65. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in EVO Payments by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in EVO Payments by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

