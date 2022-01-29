EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of EVERTEC from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered shares of EVERTEC from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.20.

EVTC opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.92. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $34.07 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in EVERTEC by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $2,338,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.