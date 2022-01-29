EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Up to $11.13

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 11.13, but opened at 11.69. EverCommerce shares last traded at 11.48, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.54.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of 14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of 17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The company had revenue of 128.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 123.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $68,920,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $58,632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $19,907,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $15,459,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $13,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.