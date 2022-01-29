Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded Everbridge from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.27.

EVBG opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.82.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Everbridge by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Everbridge by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 222,972 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,692 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

