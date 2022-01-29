Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on EEFT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,327. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.58. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

