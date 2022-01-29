Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.26

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.26 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 21.90 ($0.30). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 22.30 ($0.30), with a volume of 5,623,075 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £670.59 million and a P/E ratio of -235.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 27.27 and a current ratio of 27.90.

About Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

