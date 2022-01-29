Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Trinseo S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trinseo in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $9.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trinseo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

TSE opened at $53.15 on Thursday. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Trinseo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trinseo during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the third quarter worth about $124,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 37.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 25.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

