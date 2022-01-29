Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gibson Energy Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter.

GEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.47.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$24.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.17. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.84 and a 52-week high of C$26.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.52%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.