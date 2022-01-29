Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will earn ($3.35) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.52). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,645,000 shares of company stock worth $26,252,981 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,452,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 352,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,892,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

