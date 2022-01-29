Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for APA Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.47.

Shares of APA opened at $33.17 on Friday. APA has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

