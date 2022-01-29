Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitable’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Equitable from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE EQH opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,538 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 714.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equitable by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

