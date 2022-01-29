Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 628 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $50.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

