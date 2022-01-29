Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEAR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after buying an additional 68,205 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,213,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,468 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 250,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

