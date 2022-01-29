Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,967 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

