Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,213.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $33.38 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $5.494 per share. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 18.28%.

