Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,835,597,000 after buying an additional 541,650 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,511 shares of company stock valued at $20,238,775 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of CVS opened at $109.27 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $109.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.09 and its 200 day moving average is $90.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

