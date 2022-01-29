Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 4,443 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $52.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.81 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

