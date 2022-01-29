Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 55.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 87,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 28,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

BATS PAVE opened at $25.95 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.