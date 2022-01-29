Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,065 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $148.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

