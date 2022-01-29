Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.50.

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total value of C$513,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306,723 shares in the company, valued at C$3,278,868.87.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

