Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 73,529 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 844,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,529 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $68,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ameren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEE opened at $87.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

