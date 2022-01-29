Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $87.13 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 388,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 84.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after buying an additional 476,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 45.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,652,000 after purchasing an additional 277,045 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,250,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI opened at $220.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.28. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.